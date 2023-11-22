News you can trust since 1853
CLASSROOM MEMORIES: pictures over the decades from Christ Church Primary School in Pennington

Our latest tour of Wigan borough schools via the picture archives takes us to Christ Church CE Primary School in the Pennington area of Leigh which is now 154 years old.
By Charles Graham
Enjoy the memories!

1. Christ Church School had, with the help of the People and Places and Brighter Borough campaigns, built a garden in the playground. Coun Brian Jarvis who helped with the funding, is pictured measuring the sunflowers with pupils Stephen Platt, Matthew Isherwood, Sam Stevens, Lucy Tomlinson and Lauren Sappel

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

2. Olympians Keely Hodgkinson and Jenny Meadows during an inspirational sports talk to Pennington Christ Church pupils

. Photo: UGC

3. A patriotic picture of Christ Church pupils in around 1900

. Photo: UGC

4. Children from Christ Church Pennington Primary School and Fairfield Nursery and the Rotary Club of Leigh, visit staff and residents at Etherstone Day Centre, Leigh, to spread some Christmas cheer

. Photo: MA

