By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 15:39 GMT
Here’s a chance for past pupils and staff (perhaps a few of the latter are still there) of Lowton High School to share some reminiscences.

These picsture from the Wigan Today archives date from the mid-1990s to the end of the noughties.

1. Lowton High girls' rugby league team who had made it all the way to a cup final at Wembley on the weekend of the Challenge Cup Final

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

2. Lowton High pupil, Chris Biggs, with a guitar presented by Grahame Hill of Heybrook Music

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Pictured before Show Stoppers at the Lowton and Golborne Schools' Music Festival are Lowton High's Luke Murfin, 14, with Golborne St Thomas CE Primary's Michael Bartinsky and Amy Taylor, both 10

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. Lowton High had won a mentoring award: only the second school in the borough to be awarded one at the time in 2004. Liz Haworth is pictured with Chris Dearden and Ashley Schofield with mentors Robert Trickett and Graeme Bird

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

