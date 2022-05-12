Confidence-building media club for Wigan youngsters has reached 1,000 children since launch

The pop-up TV studio and newsroom club for children, has delivered after-school clubs, holiday camps and virtual clubs across the region.

Set up by media social enterprise Yellow Jigsaw, the club aims to support children to broadcast their confidence while learning how to create, debate and navigate news.

Media Cubs has since expanded to cover six Greater Manchester boroughs and has partnered ouncils, community football trusts, GM Combined Authority plus libraries, youth clubs and primary schools.

Photo caption: Media Cubs team with co-founder Kirsty Day (centre)

"Mini-reporters" take on real reporting challenges, including holding a press conference with GM Mayor Andy Burnham, interviewing sports stars, scientists and senior police. And their work has featured on ITV Granada News, The Guardian and the Happy Newspaper.

The milestone came as the club secured social investment to expand further.

Yellow Jigsaw CIC has been awarded £21,600 from the access to growth fund, part of GM Social investment, delivered by GM Centre for Voluntary Organisation.