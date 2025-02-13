Considering a career in teaching?

Join us for our Exclusive Teacher Training drop-in event on Thursday 27th Feb at Golborne High School.

At the Wigan Institute of Education, we offer something truly unique: a transformative journey that ignites your passion for teaching and empowers you to reach your full potential. We welcome applications from graduates, career changers and returners, and those who may already work in schools in a supportive capacity. Our aim is to provide teacher education of the HIGHEST quality in preparing future classroom practitioners for our local communities.

Join us for our Exclusive Teacher Training drop-in event on Thursday 27th Feb, 1pm at Golborne High School.

  • Meet leaders and staff from [WIE]
  • Hear from trainees about their experiences
  • Get in-depth details about the course
  • Learn about available bursaries and Scholarships
  • Understand the application process
  • Ask any questions you may have!
Our Partners

Our Partners Photo: Submitted

Train to Teach with The Wigan Institute of Education

Train to Teach with The Wigan Institute of Education Photo: Submitted

Golborne High School

Golborne High School Photo: Submitted

Learn about bursaries

Learn about bursaries Photo: Submitted

