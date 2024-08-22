Four pupils achieved Grade 9 results in some of their subjects, which bosses described as “incredible.”

Some 51 per cent of pupils achieved a 4+ in English, an increase of 11 per cent when compared to 2023. 55.1 per cent of pupils achieved a 4+ in Science, an improvement of almost 10 per cent since last year. The number of pupils who received a 5+ in English also increased by 7.2 per cent compared to 2023’s results.

Particular highlights include Olivia F who achieved grade 9 in French, grade 8 in English literature, English language and history, and Grade 7 in mathematics and geography, and Kinga R who achieved grade 9 in history and Spanish and grade 8 in mathematics, English literature and English language. Congratulations also to Em H and Harry G who also achieved grade 9s.

Dean Trust Wigan’s most recent Ofsted report in November 2023 noted that it “has a sharp focus on improving the quality of education. The curriculum is ambitious and well thought out”, and this is evident in this year’s exam results when compared to last year’s.

Headteacher Jen Evans was thrilled with the results, saying: “I am really proud of the results that Dean Trust Wigan pupils have achieved this year, which have improved on 2023 and demonstrate that as a school, we are moving in the right direction. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both pupils and staff, and I wish all of our pupils the best of luck as they begin this new phase of their lives. I hope that pupils will stay in touch and continue to share their successes with us.”

Dean Trust Wigan’s open evening will be on Tuesday September 24 from 6pm.

