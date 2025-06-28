Our photographers were there to capture magical moments in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015.
1. Deanery High School-leavers ball at the Kilhey Court Hotel in 2011.A group of pals pose for pictures.
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Deanery High School-leavers ball at the Kilhey Court Hotel in 2011. Left to right: Elizabeth Greaves, Chloe Morrison, Caroline McGarry, Rhea Nickson, Maya Topping, and Anna Knowles with their limo driver Joe Henry
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Deanery High School-leavers ball at the Kilhey Court Hotel in 2011. Left to right: Lydia Birkett, Charlotte Harrison, Emily Clark, and Charlotte Dickinson
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Deanery High School-leavers ball at the Kilhey Court Hotel in 2011
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
