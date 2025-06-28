.placeholder image
Deanery High prom pictures from 2011, '13, '14 and '15

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Four different school-leavers’ prom nights feature in this picture retrospective starring pupils of The Deanery High in Wigan.

Our photographers were there to capture magical moments in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

1. Deanery High School-leavers ball at the Kilhey Court Hotel in 2011.A group of pals pose for pictures.

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Deanery High School-leavers ball at the Kilhey Court Hotel in 2011. Left to right: Elizabeth Greaves, Chloe Morrison, Caroline McGarry, Rhea Nickson, Maya Topping, and Anna Knowles with their limo driver Joe Henry

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Deanery High School-leavers ball at the Kilhey Court Hotel in 2011. Left to right: Lydia Birkett, Charlotte Harrison, Emily Clark, and Charlotte Dickinson

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Deanery High School-leavers ball at the Kilhey Court Hotel in 2011

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

