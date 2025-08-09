Deanery, Wigan and Leigh College A-level results day pictures 1999-2012

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Destinies will be decided very soon as this year’s A-level results day approaches. Here is a reminder of such moments for student cohorts in years past at The Deanery sixth form and Wigan and Leigh College (both sites).

These pictures date from 1999 to 2012.

1. Results days at the Deanery Sixth Form and Wigan and Leigh College 1999-2012

. Photo: STAFF

2. Stacey Corless and Rebecca William at Wigan and Leigh College

. Photo: Gary Kelman

3. Jennings, left and Emily Bond congratulate each other at Wigan College

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

4. Sarah Hill, left and Lisa Critchley check their results at Wigan College

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

