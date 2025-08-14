Deanery, Wigan & Leigh and St Mary's A-level students celebrate

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
While the biggest number of 16-pluses attend St John Rigby and Winstanley Colleges to sit A-levels, there are other borough sixth forms celebrating today.

Here are students from Wigan and Leigh College, The Deanery and Astley St Mary’s.

Deanery Sixth Form's Jayden Robinson who got A* in maths, A in further maths, Distinction * in BTEC sound engineering and grade B in chemistry. He is now going to read actuarial science and mathematics at the University of Manchester

Deanery Sixth Form T-level design, surveying and planning for construction student, Jennifer Hewitt achieved a Distinction grade and gained a Level 6 degree apprenticeship in building services engineering with Ridge, a built environment consultant

These two students from St Mary's High can now start planning their futures

The Deanery's Kody Calder who gained three As in maths, physics and chemistry and is now going to study astrophysics at the University of Central Lancashire

