Here are students from Wigan and Leigh College, The Deanery and Astley St Mary’s.
Deanery Sixth Form's Jayden Robinson who got A* in maths, A in further maths, Distinction * in BTEC sound engineering and grade B in chemistry. He is now going to read actuarial science and mathematics at the University of Manchester Photo: Deanery Sixth Form
Deanery Sixth Form T-level design, surveying and planning for construction student, Jennifer Hewitt achieved a Distinction grade and gained a Level 6 degree apprenticeship in building services engineering with Ridge, a built environment consultant Photo: Deanery Sixth Form
These two students from St Mary's High can now start planning their futures Photo: St Mary's
The Deanery's Kody Calder who gained three As in maths, physics and chemistry and is now going to study astrophysics at the University of Central Lancashire Photo: Deanery Sixth Form