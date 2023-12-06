Decades of memories: pictures of St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green

Our retrospective browse through pictures of borough schools in the Wigan Today archive now alights on St Paul’s CE Primary in Goose Green.
The images cover pupils, staff and events at both the old school and the present one which was built in the 1960s.
1. 3Andy Allen, acting assistant road safety manager with Wigan Council's Road Safety Unit, at the premiere of the new TV road safety advertisement at St Paul's Primary, with Year Two pupils Billy Rushton, left, Bradley Hayes, Adam Beddows, Amy Winrow, and Naomi Colborne
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. St Paul's fun day in aid of Max Starkie, who was suffering from severe autism. With sponges at the ready are, left to right: Chance Hayes, Taylor Hayes, and Bradley Hayes, with Anthony Hayes and Jordan Scott in the pillory
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. PC Kevin Flavell, from the GMP Intercept Unit, and PCSO Neil Thornley, who were doing a charity jailbreak in aid of the the Retrak charity for Ethiopian street children, with PCSO Tony Smith and PC Karen Loureiro duriing their road saftey campaign visit to St Paul's CE Primary School, Goose Green
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. The foundation stone for the new St Paul's school building is laid by the Rt Rev Laurence A Brown, Lord Bishop of Warrington on May 18 1968
. Photo: STAFF