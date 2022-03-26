Delight as Wigan nursery receives 'outstanding' Ofsted report for third time

Education inspectors judged Young Persons Centre, in Marsh Green, to be “outstanding” in a report published this week – the same grade given after inspections in 2016 and 2011.

Children were found to have a “deep sense of belonging” at the nursery and their emotional development had been “prioritised” by staff after the Covid-19 pandemic.

From left: Kerry Mcnamara, manager Vicky Knowles, Jenna Sharrock and Traci Winstanley, at the Young Person's Centre at Westfield Community School, Wigan, are delighted with the outstanding Ofsted report, third time in a row.

Manager Vicky Knowles said: “We are delighted with the report. We have had Covid for the last two years and have still been able to maintain our ‘outstanding’ reputation with Ofsted.

"We are in the community for the community – that’s what our nursery is all about. We are a charity nursery and have a voluntary management committee, which is very heavily involved with the organisation. The Ofsted inspector was really impressed with their qualifications.”

Lead inspector Deborah Magee was full of praise for the Montrose Avenue nursery in her report.

She wrote: “Children flourish at this vibrant nursery. They make excellent progress because learning is personalised and based on their unique needs. This prepares them well for their future learning and ensures all children get off to a flying start.

"Support for disadvantaged children is excellent. For example, those who cannot yet hold a pencil comfortably have great fun making marks on the window using shaving foam. This extensive support helps children to develop their early writing skills.

“Children are eager to have a go and show delight in their achievements. All children develop a very positive attitude towards learning.”

She found there were a “wealth of learning opportunities” at the nursery and children had “excellent relationships with each other".

Youngsters were taught how to manage their feelings effectively and were shown breathing techniques to help calm them down when they felt upset.

The “highly skilled and experienced” staff were said to “strive” to ensure every child had the best start in life, prioritised communication and language development, and took every opportunity to enhance learning.

They had “excellent” partnerships with other agencies, which particularly benefited children with special educational needs and/or disabilities, meaning they made “optimum” progress.

Leaders made “excellent” use of the neighbouring children’s centre and the transition to school was “seamless”, with staff working “harmoniously” with teachers to support youngsters.

Parents said the support they received was “fantastic” and leaders worked “tirelessly” to overcome any barriers or disadvantages faced by parents and carers.

Staff were committed to their professional development, carrying out independent research and attending training courses “because they are

truly passionate and want to provide the best possible experiences for children”.

Ofsted found safeguarding procedures were “effective” and children's welfare and safety was “at the heart of everything” the staff and leaders did.

The inspector wrote: “Leaders have an in-depth knowledge of all children and families. This means that they identify potential issues immediately. Leaders make swift referrals and organise multi-agency meetings so that any concerns are dealt with quickly. Their vigilance helps to improve experiences for children and keep them safe.”