Delight as Wigan schools get prestigious lockdown prize

Dean Trust Rose Bridge and Ince CE Primary School have been given the Investors in Families Lockdown Award for going the extra mile to help pupils and parents who have found the last 14 months of the Covid-19 pandemic tough.

Investors in Families started as a learning hub in Wales but is now available to all schools in the UK to help them improve outcomes in the classroom by working directly with families.

Executive headteacher James Haseldine and head of school Lucy Cropper

It is understood the Ince schools are the first in England to be given the lockdown awards alongside colleagues in the Principality who have excelled during the past year.

Mr Haseldine said the pandemic had brought enormous challenges to schools, with difficulties being faced by teachers, pupils and families alike.

He said: “We are absolutely made up with this award. It’s for schools that have done amazing things in lockdown.

“We’ve done remote learning, we’ve been checking in regularly with some of our most vulnerable pupils, we’ve gone the extra mile to do face-to-face teaching rather than them just being online or in their own rooms.

“We did a lot of work to get families and children engaged, we did a lot of fitness challenges and other activities that they could get involved with.

“We were also there for families suffering loss and bereavement and we’ve helped with replacement uniform and bedding.

“In times like we’ve had it is a pleasure and a privilege that families have looked to us for support and have trusted us to help them.

“We have done our very best with limited resources to do what we can to help in a very difficult situation.

“We want the children it is our privilege to work with to achieve the best they can and they go on to have a great life.

“We are also demonstrating a model of the values we want them to demonstrate: caring for each other and doing your best in your community.

“We are really proud of the work the teachers have done with our families and hope this is the start of a beautiful partnership.”

Mr Haseldine also praised Dean Trust Rose Bridge’s link with the Manchester United Foundation and the high-profile campaigning work against holiday hunger of England international footballer Marcus Rashford.

The school went out on a daily basis during the holidays over the past 12 months offering support to families.

Having demonstrated their commitment to continuing excellent teaching and learning while focusing on mental health during the pandemic the high school and primary school are now looking to work together on achieving full Investors in Family status.