DELIGHTFUL: a little gallery of pictures from Newton Westpark Primary School in Leigh over the years

Our latest stop-off on the voyage around Wigan borough school pictures from over the decades takes us to Newton Westpark Primary.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 07:31 GMT

This collection of images covers the period 1996 to 2020.

1. Pupils from Newton Westpark Primary School, Leigh, hosted an art exhibition to mark the end of enrichment week, where pupils visited art galleries and created art inspired by famous artists

2. Newton Westpark pupils Vicky Braterski, James Ball, Amy Hodgson, and Michael Hayes, get their message across over the washing line to Mr and Mrs Muddle and Young Crystal at the BT Education Programme communication skills workshop

3. Year Four pupils of Newton Westpark meet Dasher and Cupid, two reindeer, to bring festive cheer to the school

4. Pupils taking part in a Race for Life event

