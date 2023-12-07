DELIGHTFUL: pictures of Haigh St David's and Aspull CE Primary School (1960s to 2000s)

A charming collection of photos from our archives of Haigh St David’s and Aspull CE Primary School taken over a period of 50 years up to the noughties.
Pupils, staff and events all feature.
1. To mark the 160th anniversary of the school a "Grand Balloon Race" was held. All the staff, children and parents watched as 800 balloons were set off by Year 3 pupil, Matthew Freeman, pictured, who raised the most sponsorship for the event
. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. Inside one of the classrooms at St David's Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School in January 1976
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Henry VIII actor Ray Irving gives pupils an insight into the life of a Tudor royal
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. Pupils Matthew, Mia, Alexandra and Thomas dresseed as characters from story books and poems for the day
. Photo: GARY KELMAN