DELIGHTFUL: pictures of Haigh St David's and Aspull CE Primary School (1960s to 2000s)

A charming collection of photos from our archives of Haigh St David’s and Aspull CE Primary School taken over a period of 50 years up to the noughties.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

Pupils, staff and events all feature.

1. To mark the 160th anniversary of the school a "Grand Balloon Race" was held. All the staff, children and parents watched as 800 balloons were set off by Year 3 pupil, Matthew Freeman, pictured, who raised the most sponsorship for the event

. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. Inside one of the classrooms at St David's Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School in January 1976

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Henry VIII actor Ray Irving gives pupils an insight into the life of a Tudor royal

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

4. Pupils Matthew, Mia, Alexandra and Thomas dresseed as characters from story books and poems for the day

. Photo: GARY KELMAN

