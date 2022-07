For while many a Shevington High School year 11 student turned up for their leavers’ ball in impressive vehicles – from stretch limos to Hummers – for impact they were all dwarfed by Michaela Dawber’s arrival on a tractor.

Wigan Today reader Brian King, who was taking a friend and her daughter to the event, snapped pictures of the 16-year-old’s grand entrance at Holland Hall, Up Holland.

He said: “It was priceless. There were all kinds of American limos and posh cars turning up to deliver the students to the prom, but this outshone them all.

"It was the most eye-catching vehicle by far and raised plenty of smiles.”