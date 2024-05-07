Double engineering accolade for Wigan & Leigh College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan & Leigh College have received two engineering accolades that shines a light on both its higher education provision and its work in meeting employer needs.

The college recently won the Engineering and Manufacturing Apprenticeship Provider of the Year at the Annual Apprenticeship Conference 2024.

There was also a further success as the University Centre Wigan & Leigh College has once again gained re-accreditation from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) which is one of the largest multidisciplinary professional engineering institutes in the world.

This prestigious accreditation reviews the quality of the teaching, the learner experience and the courses on offer but most importantly assesses whether the courses meet industry standards and needs.

Accreditation means that students graduating from the relevant engineering courses can register as incorporated or chartered engineers, boosting their employability and professional status.

Head of Higher Education, Ursula Hoyles added: “We are delighted to have received re-accreditation from the IET and it once again confirms Wigan & Leigh College as one of the leading engineering colleges in the North West.

“Just like the engineering industry, IET standards move on and take account of new technology and leading industry practice so we are very proud that we continue to meet the needs of our employers and the engineering sector.”

Degrees in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering were again the focus for IET assessors. These flagship courses are part of the college’s offer within the Greater Manchester Institute of Technology and college’s Centre of Excellence in Engineering.

College Principal, Anna Dawe said: “Being a member of the Greater Manchester Institute of Technology is a real advantage when assessing against the criteria for the IET as it allows us to work closely with employers such as Siemens, GCHQ and Talk Talk. This ensures that our teachers are vocationally up to date and are meeting industry standards.”