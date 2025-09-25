Ex-pupils in particular should love these 32 library pictures spotlighting Pemberton St Cuthbert's Primary in years past

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
Pupils, staff and events at Pemberton St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School feature in this charming and often colourful picture gallery.

They cover several decades and are sure to evoke many memories.

.

1. Pupils held a no uniform day on World Food Day to raise money for Oxfam. Pupils Rebecca, Kyle and Mathusika dressed up in the costume of the Ifugao tribe from the Philippines as part of an "Asiamania" topic.

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

2. St Cuthbert's school championship-winning football team of 1964

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Pupils taking part in an Easter Bonnet parade

. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
.

4. Sophie, Bethany and Corey with some fruit kebabs during an Eat Well, Do Better Day at St Cuthbert's

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice