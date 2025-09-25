They cover several decades and are sure to evoke many memories.
1. Pupils held a no uniform day on World Food Day to raise money for Oxfam. Pupils Rebecca, Kyle and Mathusika dressed up in the costume of the Ifugao tribe from the Philippines as part of an "Asiamania" topic.
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. St Cuthbert's school championship-winning football team of 1964
. Photo: STAFF
3. Pupils taking part in an Easter Bonnet parade
. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com
4. Sophie, Bethany and Corey with some fruit kebabs during an Eat Well, Do Better Day at St Cuthbert's
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst