Expanse School Goes from Strength to Strength

Expanse Learning Wigan School is proud to announce the results of its latest Ofsted inspection, conducted between June 10 and June 12, 2025. The school has achieved an overall effectiveness rating of “Good,” with Outstanding ratings for Behaviour and Attitudes and Personal Development, marking a significant recognition of its dedication to providing a high-quality, inclusive, and supportive educational environment for its pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report celebrates the school’s holistic approach to education, noting that pupils are happy, safe, and well-supported. Inspectors praised the sensitive and responsive nature of the staff, highlighting their exceptional understanding of pupils’ individual needs, which creates an atmosphere of comfort and calmness throughout the school.

A Culture of Care, Calm, and Achievement

At the heart of Expanse Learning Wigan School’s success is its unwavering focus on nurturing a culture of care and respect. The Ofsted report emphasizes the school’s effective strategies in supporting pupils’ emotional well-being and in promoting self-regulation and positive behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expanse Students celebrate OFSTED success.

“Pupils behave well. Staff encourage them to take greater ownership of the management of their own feelings,” the report states. This environment of trust and mutual respect enables the school to set high expectations for learning and behaviour, contributing to outstanding pupil conduct and personal development.

Strong relationships between pupils and staff are a cornerstone of the school’s ethos, laying a foundation for effective teaching and learning. As a result, pupils are not only achieving relevant academic qualifications but are also developing the emotional and social skills necessary to thrive in the wider world.

A Curriculum that Inspires and Prepares

The school delivers a broad, rich curriculum that meets the unique needs and aspirations of its learners. From entry-level qualifications to GCSEs and vocational qualifications such as construction, the curriculum is designed to offer relevant and meaningful pathways for every pupil.

The inspection noted the school’s effective reading programme, which helps pupils at early stages of reading become confident and fluent readers. Carefully chosen, age-appropriate books and targeted phonics instruction ensure that pupils develop essential literacy skills in a supportive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The curriculum is well-planned and sequenced, enabling pupils to build on prior learning and achieve strong outcomes.

Enriching Experiences Beyond the Classroom

Expanse Learning Wigan School goes beyond traditional classroom education by offering a wide array of enrichment opportunities. Popular lunchtime clubs such as handball, karaoke, and arts and crafts allow pupils to explore their interests and develop social skills in an informal setting.

Pupils also engage in impactful, real-world learning experiences, including wheelchair basketball sessions with a local rugby league club to promote awareness of disability and equality. These activities contribute to the pupils’ exceptional personal development, helping them to gain a profound understanding of diversity, inclusion, and respect.

The school actively encourages pupils to take on leadership roles, such as school councillors and anti-bullying ambassadors, instilling a sense of responsibility and pride in contributing to the school community.

Supporting Transitions and Futures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparation for life after school is another area where Expanse Learning Wigan School excels. The school has developed a robust careers programme that offers pupils access to independent guidance, visits to local colleges and sixth forms, and a broad understanding of post-16 options.

“Pupils are well prepared for their next steps in education, employment or training,” the report concludes. This focus on transition and future planning reflects the school’s commitment to equipping pupils with the tools they need for long-term success and independence.

Commitment to Attendance and Engagement

Recognizing that many pupils arrive at Expanse Learning Wigan School with disrupted educational histories, the school places a high priority on improving attendance. Through thorough analysis and tailored interventions, staff successfully re-engage pupils with their learning. The report notes “demonstrable improvements to pupils’ attendance in a short space of time,” highlighting the effectiveness of the school’s strategies.

A Strong Team with Strong Leadership

Ofsted commended the leadership and management at Expanse Learning Wigan School as “Good,” acknowledging the continuous efforts to enhance provision and staff development. The proprietor and governing body work closely to set and uphold high standards, and the school consistently meets all independent school standards and Equality Act 2010 requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A culture of professional growth is evident, with staff given regular opportunities to develop and apply new skills. Inspectors also praised the school’s commitment to staff well-being, including the introduction of purposeful well-being days.