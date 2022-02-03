Firms step in to help boost children's learning at Wigan school

St James’s RC Primary in Orrell has been given no fewer than 75 iPads thanks to each one being sponsored by various organisations within the area.

Originally, the school wanted enough money to fund 30 ipads and has been overwhelmed by the generosity.

Holly Peacock, a member of the school PTA who organised the fund-raising, said: “During a meeting with the headteacher Mr Hayes, we were asked to try and fund these 30 iPads.

members of the school council and headteacher Mr Hayes with the iPads

“A fellow parent came to me and told me his wife works at a private school and they upgrade their iPads each year and there would be a possibility for us to purchase their second hand ones.

“We spoke to the private school and came up with a solution that we would take it to local businesses and ask them to sponsor an iPad and on the back of it we would do a social media campaign, put the company’s name on the back of the device and install a thank you banner at the front of the school.

“Within 48 hours, we had enough sponsors for 75 iPads which was completely unexpected.

“Its a great way to show how supportive the local community are. What is really lovely is its the small businesses that put their hands in their pockets because they knew how important it was for the future.”

The banner thanking the businesses that have donated

The amount of iPads means there is enough to supply three classes during an IT lesson.

The use of iPads in schools allows children the opportunity to expand their learning.

Holly added: “There is so many things that iPad’s are beneficial for, things like programming and other learning.

“It’s life changing for the kids in the classroom because instead of having to share a device between four pupils they now get one each, allowing them to get more from it.

“Some children aren’t fortunate enough to have one at home, it enables all of them to know what an iPad is, how to use it and how to use the software associated with it for educational purposes.

“They are all made up, it’s amazing for them. Without these businesses stepping up this wouldn’t be possible. They have really helped the community and our children.

“We as a community should be supporting them as a thank you for what they have done.”