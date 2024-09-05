First days retro: Wigan reception classes 2011-12

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Our gallery of pictures featuring reception classes from 2009, as the latest cohort of Wigan tots begin their educational journey, won us a big online audience this week.

So we thought we would publish a few more from our First Days archives – these from 2011 and 2012. There are a couple of “out-take” images too!

1. Wigan reception classes 2011-12

. Photo: STAFF

2. Marsh Green Primary School, Kitt Green Road, Mrs Davies's class

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. All Saints Primary, Finch Lane, Appley Bridge. Mrs Liversidge's class

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

4. St Bernadette's Primary, Church Lane, Shevington

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

