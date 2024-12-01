Roby Mill CE UphollandRoby Mill CE Upholland
First days: Wigan and Leigh school reception classes 2024

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
Here is the first of two very special and treasurable picture galleries featuring hundreds of Wigan borough reception class children as they embarked on their educational journeys in autumn term 2024. The second and final one will be published in the coming days.

Photographs by Bernadette Urbani of ABC Portraits.

Aspull Church School

Aspull Church School Photo: B.Urbani

Appley Bridge All Saints CE

Appley Bridge All Saints CE Photo: Bernadette Urbani

Abram St Johns CE

Abram St Johns CE Photo: B.Urbani

Billinge St Aidans CE

Billinge St Aidans CE Photo: B.Urbani

