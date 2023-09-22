News you can trust since 1853
FIRST DAYS: Wigan school reception classes in 2011

This gallery looks back to when our photographers visited primary schools in the Wigan borough in 2011, as pupils settled into their reception classes and posed for photos for our Wigan Observer supplement First Days.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Twins Darcey and Finley, of Mrs Huyton's Reception Class at St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, Hindley.

1. FIRST DAYS

Twins Darcey and Finley, of Mrs Huyton's Reception Class at St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, Hindley. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

St Benedict's Catholic Primary, Hindley, Mrs Huyton

2. FIRST DAYS

St Benedict's Catholic Primary, Hindley, Mrs Huyton Photo: Nick Fairhurst

All Saints Primary, Finch Lane, Appley Bridge. Mrs Liversidge class - First Days 2011

3. FIRST DAYS

All Saints Primary, Finch Lane, Appley Bridge. Mrs Liversidge class - First Days 2011 Photo: Paul Greenwood

Marsh Green Primary School, Kitt Green Road, Mrs Davies class - First Days 2011

4. FIRST DAYS

Marsh Green Primary School, Kitt Green Road, Mrs Davies class - First Days 2011 Photo: Paul Greenwood

Related topics:Wigan