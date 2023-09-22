FIRST DAYS: Wigan school reception classes in 2011

This gallery looks back to when our photographers visited primary schools in the Wigan borough in 2011, as pupils settled into their reception classes and posed for photos for our Wigan Observer supplement First Days.
Wigan – New school starters in 2011.
Twins Darcey and Finley, of Mrs Huyton's Reception Class at St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, Hindley. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
St Benedict's Catholic Primary, Hindley, Mrs Huyton Photo: Nick Fairhurst
All Saints Primary, Finch Lane, Appley Bridge. Mrs Liversidge class - First Days 2011 Photo: Paul Greenwood
Marsh Green Primary School, Kitt Green Road, Mrs Davies class - First Days 2011 Photo: Paul Greenwood