The pictures were taken mainly between the 1960s and 2000s.
1. St John the Baptist nursery, Wigan, in 1976
.Photo: STAFF
2. Kimberley Cooper and Hudi Ali, whose winning designs made up a new logo for the Sure Start Westfield Children's Centre, are pictured in 2006 with runners-up and their prizes of their pictures framed. Under fives from Reception, Nursery and the Young Person's Centre at Westfield Community School took part in the competition
.Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Healthy heart campaign awards were handed out at Worsley Hall Nursery in 1995
.Photo: GB
4. Littlebody's nursery in Wigan celebrates a glowing Ofsted report in 1998
.Photo: GB
