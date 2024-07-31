..
First steps: pictures from years past of Wigan nursery tots

By Charles Graham
Published 31st Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
This delightful gallery of pictures shows Wigan tots at the very outset of their formal education as our photographers visited borough nurseries.

The pictures were taken mainly between the 1960s and 2000s.

1. St John the Baptist nursery, Wigan, in 1976

.Photo: STAFF

2. Kimberley Cooper and Hudi Ali, whose winning designs made up a new logo for the Sure Start Westfield Children's Centre, are pictured in 2006 with runners-up and their prizes of their pictures framed. Under fives from Reception, Nursery and the Young Person's Centre at Westfield Community School took part in the competition

.Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Healthy heart campaign awards were handed out at Worsley Hall Nursery in 1995

.Photo: GB

4. Littlebody's nursery in Wigan celebrates a glowing Ofsted report in 1998

.Photo: GB

