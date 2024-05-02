Flashback: 30 pictures from Aspull Our Lady's Primary School over the years

The photographs cover more than 60 years of its 163-year history so far, both at its old home on Haigh Road and its current premises on Holly Road.
1. Our Lady's RC Primary School, Aspull
. Photo: STAFF
2. Year one pupils, from left, Lily Harper, five, Molly Horsfield, six, and Anna Clarke, five, in the reading corner
. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Our Lady's pupils help promote the tax back scheme in 1995
. Photo: GB
4. Storyteller Rogan Mills, along with his frog, and speech and language therapists Jen Charles and Nicola Jones, from the Ashton, Leigh and Wigan Division of Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Trust, at Our Lady's, as part of the National Year of Communication
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
