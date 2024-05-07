Flashback: 40 years of picture memories from St James's CE Primary, Worsley Mesnes

These photos of staff, teachers, visitors and events were taken between the 1970s and 2010s.
1. St James's CE Primary School, Tyrer Avenue, Worsley Mesnes
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupils, headteacher Pauline Rowley, left, and deputy headteacher Jacqueline Moore on the We Are Wigan Big Blue Bus, that was visiting the school to keep local youngsters occupied during half-term, with bus manager Tony Smith
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. An annual walk of witness in the 1970s
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Firefighters Simon Connor, left, and Steve Waygood, right, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, based at Wigan, meet young pupils from St James's to show them the fire engine and talk about fire safety.
. Photo: MA
