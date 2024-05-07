Flashback: 40 years of picture memories from St James's CE Primary, Worsley Mesnes

St James’s CE Primary on Tyrer Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, is the next stop-off point on our retrospective journey of local schools via the Wigan Today picture archives.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th May 2024, 15:45 BST

These photos of staff, teachers, visitors and events were taken between the 1970s and 2010s.

.

1. St James's CE Primary School, Tyrer Avenue, Worsley Mesnes

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Pupils, headteacher Pauline Rowley, left, and deputy headteacher Jacqueline Moore on the We Are Wigan Big Blue Bus, that was visiting the school to keep local youngsters occupied during half-term, with bus manager Tony Smith

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

3. An annual walk of witness in the 1970s

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Firefighters Simon Connor, left, and Steve Waygood, right, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, based at Wigan, meet young pupils from St James's to show them the fire engine and talk about fire safety.

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.