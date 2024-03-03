News you can trust since 1853
Flashback: picture memories of Atherton Chowbent Primary School

A little photo gallery here from Wigan Today photographers’ visits to Chowbent Primary School in Atherton over the years.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

The pictures of pupils, staff, visitors and events there were taken between the mid-1990s and a decade ago.

1. Chowbent Primary School, Atherton

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils had taken part in a geography home learning project. Known as the Chowbent Challenge, the pupils are pictured with some of their work before it was judged by local travel agent

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

3. Atherton Chowbent Primary School as pictured in 1997

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

4. PTA member and parent Amanda Platt presents a £1,000 cheque to the school to pay for new reading and library books, as shown off by Eleanor Moorhouse and Ben Devlin in 2001

. Photo: NF

