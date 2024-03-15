Flashback: pictures from Leigh St Thomas's CE Primary School 1986-2015

A little gallery here covering almost 30 years of events at St Thomas’s CE Primary School on Astley Street in Leigh.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

Pupils in a range of activities figure prominently.

1. St Thomas's CE Primary School, Leigh

. Photo: STAFF

2. You can't beat a bit of messy play

. Photo: MA

3. Pupils from St Thomas's join pupils from the Glee club at Lowton High School for rehearsals of a concert to be held at Christ Church Pennington

. Photo: MA

4. Bedford High School Leigh welcomed the pearl of Africa Choir from Uganda. Pictured are pupils from Leigh Central and St Thomas's Primary joining in song with the performers. Left to right: Robert Morris, Samantha Stowell, Olivia Howard, and Kieron Garfin

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

