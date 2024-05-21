Flashback: pictures of Our Lady and All Saints Primary covering 40 years

By Charles Graham
Published 21st May 2024, 15:45 BST
One of the smaller schools in the Wigan Today readership area, Our Lady and All Saints RC Primary in Parbold has nonetheless received several visits from our photographers over the years.

Here is a little collection of pictures taken of pupils, staff and events from four decades and more.

1. Our Lady and All Saints RC Primary School, Brandreth Drive, Parbold

. Photo: STAFF

2. Children's author Zofia Chantrey-Goddard with her first published book, The Bird Bath, pictured with pupils. She dedicated the book to the school which her four children attended

. Photo: MA

3. Three pupils at Our Lady and All Saints Primary won a literacy competition and their entry was off to a grand final held in London. Pictured are, left to right: Ciara, Helen and Alicia.

. Photo: PG

4. The Lancashire Sinfonietta works with pupils from Our Lady's to create new music and sounds for the performance of The Wreck Of The Titanic.Pictured with the pupils is composer Tom Coult and Eleanor Hudson, principal harpist, and Gaynor Sutcliffe violinist

. Photo: Paul Simpson

