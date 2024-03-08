Flashback: pictures of pupils at St Teresa's RC Primary School, Up Holland, from years past

Here’s a little gallery of pictures taken at St Teresa’s RC Primary in Up Holland from the early 1990s onwards.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

We hope it conjures up happy memories.

1. St Teresa's RC Primary, Up Holland

. Photo: STAFF

2. The boys and girls' teams from St Teresa's who won the Small Schools trophies at the Skelmersdale Primary Schools Swimming Gala at Wigan International Pool in March 1998

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

3. Pupils and staff of St Teresa's Primary in costume for Book Week in 1990

. Photo: STAFF

4. Liverpool star Peter Crouch's girlfriend, Abigail Clancy, joins in the support for England in the 2006 World Cup with Paul Platt, daughter Rebecca and Liam Roach after opening the St Teresa's Summer Fayre

. Photo: Frank Orrell

