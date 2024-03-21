Flashback: pictures of staff and pupils of Abram St John's Primary over 40 years

It’s nice to have been there right from the start with the sod-cutting. And there are some lovely ones of a mock-up royal wedding from six years ago.
1. St John's CE Primary School, Abram
. Photo: STAFF
2. The first sod is cut on the site of the new Abram CE Primary School in Simpkin Street by 11-year-old pupils, Richard Ashcroft and Carol Greenwood, on Tuesday March 29 1977. Presiding over matters is the vicar of St. John's, Abram, Rev. Robert Douthwaite
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Orange faces on this trio of Abram girls making the most of the St John's Church Christmas Fair which was held in the school hall in 1996. They were Natalie Gormley, Katie Derbyshire and Melanie Baxter, all aged seven
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
4. Abram St John's mock royal wedding in 2018
. Photo: Neil Cross