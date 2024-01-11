News you can trust since 1853
FLASHBACK: pupils, staff, visitors and events at Lowton St Mary's Primary School

Here’s a small collection of pictures taken by Wigan Today photographers over the years at Lowton St Mary’s CE Primary School.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

They include a couple of patriotic events.

1. The launch of free swimming in Wigan in 2009. Rebecca McKinnon, Holly Dean, Holly Dainton and Hannah Richardson from Lowton St Mary's enjoy a trip to the pool

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

2. Children from Lowton St Mary's enjoying a visit to Leigh Fire Station

. Photo: submit

3. In 2011 the school held a mock royal wedding, in anticipation of the real one involving the future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The bride and groom were Olivia Roberts and Adam Dougdale

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Lowton St Mary's 1996 nativity Joseph. PIctured are: Michael Charles, Daniel Buck, Simon Thompson, Kevin Speakman, Stevie Cooper, Gemma Stephenson and Samantha Coffey

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

