These pictures were taken at those two venues from 1985 to 2012 when the Galleries unit closed and the library moved to its present home.
1. Wigan Children's Library at The Wiend and Galleries
. Photo: STAFF
2. Ben Evans, 10, left, along with brothers David and Simon Pass, seven and nine, put the finishing touches to a Martian landscape, as part of Wigan Children's Library "Hyper Space" actvities to make displays with a space theme, promoted as part of Wigan Leisure Services' Summer Fun '97
. Photo: NF
3. Jaydee Darbyshire, 10, right, winner of Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust's Play Station 2 Competition, with his prize of a PSP console, and runner-up Robin Ramsey, 13, with his prize of a £30 Game voucher, celebrate with Wiend Centre manager Andrew Pickup and other finalists
. Photo: NF
4. A book about the Space Shuttle comes to life for Joshua Howarth, four, and grandad David Roberts,at Wigan Children's Library in the Wiend, during the Under-fives Storytime
. Photo: NF
