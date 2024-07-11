Flashback: remembering Wigan Children's Library at The Wiend and Galleries

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Wigan children’s library is these days based inside the town’s Life Centre but it has had other homes. In 1985 an impressive red brick building began to emerge on The Wiend and played host to countless youngsters, not just by expanding their reading experiences but also hosting many fun and educational events. But then came plans in the early 2000s for new Life Centres and so the relatively new building was demolished and the library moved for several years to an empty unit in The Galleries shopping centre.

These pictures were taken at those two venues from 1985 to 2012 when the Galleries unit closed and the library moved to its present home.

.

1. Wigan Children's Library at The Wiend and Galleries

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Ben Evans, 10, left, along with brothers David and Simon Pass, seven and nine, put the finishing touches to a Martian landscape, as part of Wigan Children's Library "Hyper Space" actvities to make displays with a space theme, promoted as part of Wigan Leisure Services' Summer Fun '97

. Photo: NF

Photo Sales
.

3. Jaydee Darbyshire, 10, right, winner of Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust's Play Station 2 Competition, with his prize of a PSP console, and runner-up Robin Ramsey, 13, with his prize of a £30 Game voucher, celebrate with Wiend Centre manager Andrew Pickup and other finalists

. Photo: NF

Photo Sales
.

4. A book about the Space Shuttle comes to life for Joshua Howarth, four, and grandad David Roberts,at Wigan Children's Library in the Wiend, during the Under-fives Storytime

. Photo: NF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice