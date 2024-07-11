Flashback: remembering Wigan Children's Library at The Wiend and Galleries

Wigan children’s library is these days based inside the town’s Life Centre but it has had other homes. In 1985 an impressive red brick building began to emerge on The Wiend and played host to countless youngsters, not just by expanding their reading experiences but also hosting many fun and educational events. But then came plans in the early 2000s for new Life Centres and so the relatively new building was demolished and the library moved for several years to an empty unit in The Galleries shopping centre.