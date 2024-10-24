Here is a selection of images from the Wigan Today archives taken at the school mainly between the mid-1990s and the first decade of the 21st century.
1. Life over the years at Pemberton High or Kingsdown High or Pembec
2. Kingsdown High hit upon the idea of playing tracks from artists featuring in the upcoming Live 8 concert between lessons to pupils over the school's PA system. Pictured with music teacher Beverley Herron are pupils, left to right: Robert, Paul, Naomi and Kirsty
3. Pemberton High School pre-school group awards evening in 1966
4. Britain runnerJenny Meadows who was a teaching assistant at Kingsdown High, with pupils Samantha Speakman and Richard Doran
