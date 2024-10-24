Flashback: staff, pupil and event pictures from Pemberton (or Kingsdown or Pembec) High

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Oct 2024, 15:45 GMT
It had several names over its lifetime, but the secondary school on Montrose Avenue in Worsley Hall – now turning into a special education hub – holds many memories, whether it be for past pupils of Pemberton High, Kingsdown High or Pembec.

Here is a selection of images from the Wigan Today archives taken at the school mainly between the mid-1990s and the first decade of the 21st century.

.

1. Life over the years at Pemberton High or Kingsdown High or Pembec

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Kingsdown High hit upon the idea of playing tracks from artists featuring in the upcoming Live 8 concert between lessons to pupils over the school's PA system. Pictured with music teacher Beverley Herron are pupils, left to right: Robert, Paul, Naomi and Kirsty

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

3. Pemberton High School pre-school group awards evening in 1966

. Photo: gb

Photo Sales
.

4. Britain runnerJenny Meadows who was a teaching assistant at Kingsdown High, with pupils Samantha Speakman and Richard Doran

. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice