FLASHBACK: students, staff, visitors and events at Orrell St John Rigby College (1987 to 2007)

Three decades of memories from Orrell St John Rigby RC Sixth Form College are presented here.
The Wigan Today archives have been mined for pictures of all manner of events, visits, achievements and people over a 20-year period.
1. Albert Einstein, alias St John Rigby College head of science Dave Darby, celebrates the centenary of the Theory of Relativity with students Anna-Marie Hindley, left, and Sarah Welsby on what would have been the genius's 126th birthday
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. Dead Ringers star John Culshaw, a student of Orrell's St John Rigby College from 1984 to 1987, was the special guest at the college's prize-giving evening. He is seen with top students Sarah Jones and Daniele Kelly
. Photo: sub
3. Bathing Belles 1920s-style in a scene from The Boyfriend being staged at St John Rigby College by A-level students
. Photo: BRIAN MCAULEY
4. St John Rigby's rugby league team enjoyed great success in 1987
. Photo: sub