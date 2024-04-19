..
.

Flashback: vintage and more recent pictures of school life at Birchley St Mary's Primary

This is a lovely little gallery of pictures taken by our photographers over several decades of Birchley St Mary’s RC Primary School in Billinge.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

They cover a period of more than 45 years. Enjoy!

.

1. Infant children with models, made before a visit to York in 1972

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

2. Head John Leake celebrates with Year Six pupils after the school attained excellent Key Stage Two results, including 100 per cent in literacy

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

3. Julie Duffy, of Birchley St Mary''s, who was the North of England winner in the Primary Science Teacher of the Year awards in 1999. Enjoying the lesson are Tim Murphy and Rachel Smith, front, with Lauren Eccles and Grant Fletcher

. Photo: NF

Photo Sales
.

4. Pupils learning about recycling with robot Cycler ikn 2004

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Billinge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.