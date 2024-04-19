Flashback: vintage and more recent pictures of school life at Birchley St Mary's Primary

They cover a period of more than 45 years. Enjoy!
1. Infant children with models, made before a visit to York in 1972
. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. Head John Leake celebrates with Year Six pupils after the school attained excellent Key Stage Two results, including 100 per cent in literacy
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. Julie Duffy, of Birchley St Mary''s, who was the North of England winner in the Primary Science Teacher of the Year awards in 1999. Enjoying the lesson are Tim Murphy and Rachel Smith, front, with Lauren Eccles and Grant Fletcher
. Photo: NF
4. Pupils learning about recycling with robot Cycler ikn 2004
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
