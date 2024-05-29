Fond memories: picture gallery from the long gone Hollins CP School, Hindley Green
By Charles Graham
Published 29th May 2024, 04:55 BST
It is 20 years since Hollins Community Primary (previous County Primary) School on Long Lane, Hindley Green, last closed its doors. But as we continue a tour of Wigan schools past and present through our picture library, here is a little gallery of reminders of that much-missed establishment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.