Fond memories: picture gallery from the long gone Hollins CP School, Hindley Green

By Charles Graham
Published 29th May 2024, 04:55 BST
It is 20 years since Hollins Community Primary (previous County Primary) School on Long Lane, Hindley Green, last closed its doors. But as we continue a tour of Wigan schools past and present through our picture library, here is a little gallery of reminders of that much-missed establishment.

We hope a few happy memories will be rekindled.

1. Hollins CP School, Hindley Green

. Photo: UGC

2. A Victorian day in 1986

. Photo: GB

3. Junior netball champions in 1996

. Photo: GB

4. School Nativity in 1987

. Photo: Archives

