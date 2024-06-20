..
.

Fond picture retrospective of St Patrick's RC Primary School, Scholes

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Our archive picture tour of Wigan borough’s schools continues with this gallery of images taken of St Patrick’s RC Primary School pupils, teachers and events from the 1960s onwards.

It should evoke quite a few memories.

.

Sara Parrington, five, friends and staff at St Patrick's Catholic Primary School After School Club which had proved an overwhelming success and had a waiting list

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

Junior pupils with pottery designs in 1977

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

Mayor of Wigan, Coun Eunice Smethurst, chats to St Patrick's pupil Callum, during a visit to the school

Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

Photo Sales
.

Pupils visti Wigan Mayor Coun Ron McAllister's Parlour at Wigan Town Hall in 1990

Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
