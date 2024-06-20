It should evoke quite a few memories.
1. Sara Parrington, five, friends and staff at St Patrick's Catholic Primary School After School Club which had proved an overwhelming success and had a waiting list
.Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Junior pupils with pottery designs in 1977
.Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Mayor of Wigan, Coun Eunice Smethurst, chats to St Patrick's pupil Callum, during a visit to the school
.Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
4. Pupils visti Wigan Mayor Coun Ron McAllister's Parlour at Wigan Town Hall in 1990
.Photo: STAFF
