A long-standing Wigan councillor has been elected to serve as the new mayor of the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former teacher Coun Jenny Bullen is switching from her role as portfolio-holder for children and families to the ceremonial capacity of first citizen for the next 12 months.

She will be mayor alongside her husband and consort Andrew Bullen, a fellow ward councillor for Asthon-in-Makerfield South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Bullen has served continuously as a Labour councillor since 2015 and also represents a number of outside bodies, including Astley Green Colliery Liaison Panel, the Corporate Parenting Group, Greater Manchester Combined Authorities (GMCA) Children’s Board, GMCA Work and Skill Forum, the Standing Advisory Council on Religious Education, the University of Manchester General Assembly and Wigan College Board.

Wigan has a new Mayor as Coun Jenny Bullen, centre, is pictured with outgoing first citizen Coun Debbie Parkinson and former Consort Coun Terry Mugan

The new deputy mayor will be Labour councillor Anne Collins and her consort Jane Kenyon.

Proposing the new mayor, Coun Paul Kenny told colleagues at the annual council meeting how she had been a community activist supporting community groups and many volunteers.

He said she had supported refugees as a trustee of Hilton Street Community and Childcare centre in Ashton and as a school governor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Kenny went on: “Jenny served as a lead member for the development of the Startwell centres.

Coun Jenny Bullen takes her seat at the Mayor Making ceremony at Wigan Town Hall

“When the previous government cut back funding for SureStart programmes, a creative approach was needed in order to maintain five of the original 16 centres across the borough.

“These became Startwell centres and have played an important role in the help and prevention work of our children’s services.”

He told how Coun Bullen had supported the initiative to further this work by creating Wigan’s seven Family Hubs in the town’s neighbourhoods to provide ongoing support for children, young people and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Always and advocate for children and young people in care, Jenny proposed a motion that care experience became a protected characteristic in Wigan,” Coun Kenny said.

“This has meant that in all our policy and strategy discussions, consideration is now given to the impact on care experienced young people.”

Council leader David Molyneux seconded the motion to elect Coun Bullen.

He said Coun Bullen and her mayoral team would be “something special” when presiding over council meetings.

Accepting the role, Coun Bullen said she was “deeply honoured” to become mayor.

“It is a role I will take seriously as a loyal representative of our wonderful and diverse borough.”

She also hailed outgoing mayor Coun Debbie Parkinson for “an amazing job”.