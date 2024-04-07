Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Primary in Bryn was issued with a closure notice in October 2022 due to “financial pressure” and “falling pupil numbers.”

It was the second school ordered to close by Wigan Council in the space of a few months.

Our Lady's is now being rented out

The decision to close the school came after a period of consultation which saw strong opposition from 234 people with only five in support of closure.

Projections made by the council suggested it would be in £574,186 of debt by 2024/25 and school numbers would be cut by a half in the same period.

As a result of the number of students falling, the amount of government funding that the Downall Green Road site would’ve received would have also reduced.

After it was labelled “inadequate” by an Ofsted inspection the Department for Education issued an academy order – which would’ve see the school run directly by the government and not Wigan Council.

The former sports hall

The council believed "a conversion was highly unlikely to increase the number of children on roll at the school,” and went ahead with the decision to close the school.

The school, which had just one pupil for the majority of its last academic year, officially closed its doors in July and the space has been left dormant since.

The building is now being advertised as an office space by Fisher German.

The property consultants say “the school was first constructed around 1900 and retains many of the original features found in this style of property from the Victorian era.

"Since then, the property has been refurbished on several occasions and upgraded to provide more modern facilities.

“Internally, the property is arranged into several classrooms, separate sports hall/canteen together with staff and pupil WCs, breakout areas and dedicated staff room.

"Outside, there is a securely fenced tarmac surfaced playground plus a small playing field of 0.3 acres.”

It also comprises of “9,197 sq ft (854.43 sq m) across the total ground floor space.”