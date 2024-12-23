Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The founding headteacher of a Wigan school has retired after almost two decades in charge.

Sue Darbyshire was the only headteacher Platt Bridge Community School since its inception.

It was established following a merger of Low Hall Community and St Nathaniel's schools, with its opening marked by a visit from then Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Mrs Darbyshire will leave behind an impressive legacy, playing a pivotal role in the establishment of the school in 2005-06 and in the formation of the Community First Academy Trust in 2013.

Executive Headteacher Sue Darbyshire, centre right, with pupils at the school and Cath Pealing, Wigan Council director education (centre left).

Both the School and Trust were founded with the mission to provide high-quality education to all pupils, regardless of their background or ability, and Mrs Darbyshire's dedication to the children and families of Platt Bridge has been led by this commitment even before the school was officially opened.

She said: “Prior to coming here, I only normally stayed somewhere for around three to five years and then moved on for promotion or another challenge.

"I knew this would be different because I was appointed before the school was built, but every time I thought of moving on there was something to get my teeth into.

Executive Headteacher Sue Darbyshire is retiring after 31-years in education

"From being a one-and-a-half form primary school, to two-form entry it became bigger. We changed the age range, became a teacher-training school, took on Kingsbridge Teacher Training so we train those already in the profession.”

Mrs Darbyshire feels most proud that the children are taught to believe they can do anything to which they set their minds.

She will still be working two days a week in teacher training but she will also spend her retirement going travelling to places like Koa Samui and Dubai.

Stephen Wallace has been appointed the new headteacher and will start in the new year. He trained to be a teacher at Platt Bridge in 2006 and is currently the headteacher at Hindley Junior and Infant School.

Mrs Darbyshire said: “The idea was to give this community something to be proud of, to give them real aspiration for them to believe they can do anything they want to do.

"That’s what I feel most proud about.

"I’ll miss the children most.

"I don’t feel like I can depart from teacher training fully so I’ll still be overseeing that.”

Craig Holden, chief operating officer of Community First Academy Trust, said: “Mrs Darbyshire's retirement marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in our school's history, as she has been its only serving and founding headteacher for almost two decades.

"I can imagine future pupils studying Sue’s vision for the school and leadership as part of the school’s history in years to come.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Sue over the past decade, and her profound understanding of education and outstanding leadership have positioned both our school and the trust with lasting change that children and families need and deserve to achieve and thrive.

"Her inspirational leadership have played a pivotal role in my own development, helping me and many others gain the expertise needed to become effective executive leaders driving change and improvement across schools.

“On behalf of everyone at the trust, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Sue and extend our sincerest wishes for success, happiness, and fulfilment in the next exciting chapter of her life.