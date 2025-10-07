Four former St Edmund Arrowsmith pupils to feature in Rugby League Grand Final at Old Trafford
Luke Thompson and Ethan Havard will line up for Wigan Warriors, while Oliver Gildart and Joe Burgess represent Hull KR in what promises to be a thrilling end to the rugby league season.
The match – kicking off at 6pm – is one of the sport’s most prestigious events, and having four ex-pupils involved is a moment of immense pride for the St Edmund Arrowsmith community.
Headteacher Mr Dumican said: “To see four former pupils competing on the biggest stage in rugby league is something very special. It speaks volumes about their talent, dedication, and the strong sporting foundations built during their time at school. We’ll be watching with pride and cheering them on every step of the way.”
All four players began their journey in rugby league during their school years, progressing through local clubs and academies before making their mark at the professional level – and, for some, on the international stage.
Saturday’s final will not only decide the Super League champions but also shine a light on the lasting legacy of St Edmund Arrowsmith in nurturing sporting excellence.