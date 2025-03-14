Free school breakfast clubs: All of the North West primary schools adopting new programme from next month
- Labour wants to introduce free school breakfast clubs in every primary school in England
- It has chosen 750 schools as ‘early adopters’ to trial the programme
- These include more than 100 schools across the North West
- Free school breakfasts, and half an hour of free childcare, will be available at many of them from next month
From Cheshire to Cumbria, Merseyside to Manchester, pupils at dozens of North West primary schools will soon be able to benefit from free breakfasts when they arrive at school.
The Labour Government plans to roll out free school breakfast clubs in every state primary school in England, one of a slew of school-focused policies included in the party’s extensive pre-election education portfolio. In late February, it announced the 750 primary schools across England that had been selected as early adopters of the new programme.
This means that from as soon as the start of the 2025 summer term, which will begin in April, primary-aged pupils at these schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare each day - in a bid to help support parents travelling to work by allowing them to drop their children off half an hour earlier.
Schools will be offering healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with the Government’s examples including wheat bisks, porridge, fresh fruit, and yoghurt. Many of the chosen schools were also well placed to host morning activities, like arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more, it continued.
Included amongst the early adopters are about 105 primary schools across the North West. Here are all of the ones that will soon be rolling out free school breakfasts, sorted by council area - minus those with no early adopter schools listed, like Blackpool and Trafford:
Cumbria
Cumberland
- Seaton Academy
- Broughton Primary School
- Castle Carrock School
- Yewdale School
- Arlecdon Primary School
- Wigton Nursery and Infant School
- Inglewood Infant School
- Brook Street Primary School
- Blackford CofE Primary School
- Beckermet CofE School
- Waberthwaite CofE School
- Hallbankgate Village School
- The Bishop Harvey Goodwin School
Westmorland and Furness
- Burton Morewood CofE Primary School
- Yanwath Primary School
- Lindal and Marton Primary School
- Storth CofE School
- Coniston CofE Primary School
- Lindale CofE Primary School
- Culgaith CofE School
- Langdale CofE School
- St Thomas's CofE Primary School
- Morland Area CofE Primary School
- Selside Endowed CofE Primary School
- Warcop CofE Primary School
Cheshire
Cheshire East
- Disley Primary School
- Ashdene Primary School
- Pott Shrigley Church School
Cheshire West and Chester
- Over Hall Community School
- St Bernard's Roman Catholic Primary School
- Victoria Road Primary School
- Wolverham Primary and Nursery School
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy
- Winsford High Street Community Primary School
- Hartford Manor Primary School & Nursery
Warrington
- Bruche Primary School Academy
- Beamont Primary School
Halton
- Palace Fields Primary Academy
- Kingsway Primary Academy School
- Hillview Primary School
- St Martin's Catholic Primary School and Preschool
Merseyside
Knowsley
- Blacklow Brow School
- Eastcroft Park School
- Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School
- Hope Primary School - A Joint Catholic and Church of England Primary School
Liverpool
- St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School
- Fazakerley Primary School
- New Heights High School
St Helens
- Ashurst Primary School
- Garswood Primary and Nursery School
- PACE
Sefton
- King's Lander Primary Academy
- St Monica's Catholic Primary School
Wirral
- Woodchurch Road Academy
- Overchurch Junior School
- Castleway Primary School
- Leasowe Primary School
- St Paul's Catholic Primary School
- Heygarth Primary School
- The Observatory School
Greater Manchester
Bolton
- Lever Edge Primary Academy
- St Paul's CofE Primary School, Astley Bridge
- Devonshire Road Primary School
- Kearsley West Primary School
- Gilnow Primary School
- Forwards Centre
Bury
- Radcliffe Hall Church of England Methodist Primary School
- Emmanuel Holcombe Church of England Primary School
- St John with St Mark CofE Primary School
Manchester City
- Oasis Academy Harpur Mount
- Manchester Communication Primary Academy
- Crowcroft Park Primary School
- Pike Fold Primary School
- St Agnes C of E Primary School
Oldham
- Richmond Academy
- Greenhill Academy
- Alt Academy
- Westwood Academy
- Northmoor Academy
- Whitegate End Primary and Nursery School
- St Agnes CofE Primary School
- Greenfield St Mary's CofE School
Rochdale
- Bamford Academy
Salford
- St Joseph the Worker RC Primary School
- New Park Academy
Stockport
- Outwood Primary School
Tameside
- Greenfield Primary Academy
- Hawthorns School
Wigan
- St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School
- Bickershaw CofE Primary School
- St Stephen's CofE Primary School
Lancashire
Blackburn with Darwen
- Audley Infant School
Lancashire
- Pendle Primary Academy
- Maharishi Free School
- Sharneyford Primary School
- Rawtenstall Balladen Community Primary School
- Morecambe and Heysham Torrisholme Community Primary School
- Burscough Village Primary School
- St Mary's CofE Primary School, Rawtenstall
- Balderstone St Leonard's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
- Clayton-le-Woods Church of England Primary School
- Coppull St John's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
- Medlar-with-Wesham Church of England Primary School
- Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary School
- St. Mary's Catholic Primary School, Euxton
