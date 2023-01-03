Friendship bench donated to Wigan school to help pupils' mental well-being

Housebuilder Barratt Homes has donated a friendship bench to St William’s Catholic Primary School in Ince.

It is a place for children to sit and talk, and is inscribed with: “We sit, we chat and ask each other questions. We leave as friends, with all good intentions”.

Pupils on the new bench at St William’s Catholic Primary School in Ince

Headteacher Emily Ellis said: “The mental well-being of our children is of the utmost importance, so giving them a safe space dedicated to encouraging open discussion is a most welcome addition to our school.”

Rhys Nicholson, managing director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Having a space to socialise with peers, create friendships and be open about mental health from a young age is extremely important.“We hope that by donating a friendship bench, children at St William’s Catholic Primary School will be encouraged to talk openly to each other and staff about how they’re feeling.”

