Friendship bench donated to Wigan school to help pupils' mental well-being
Pupils at a Wigan primary school have somewhere new to go if they need to talk.
Housebuilder Barratt Homes has donated a friendship bench to St William’s Catholic Primary School in Ince.
It is a place for children to sit and talk, and is inscribed with: “We sit, we chat and ask each other questions. We leave as friends, with all good intentions”.
Headteacher Emily Ellis said: “The mental well-being of our children is of the utmost importance, so giving them a safe space dedicated to encouraging open discussion is a most welcome addition to our school.”
Rhys Nicholson, managing director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Having a space to socialise with peers, create friendships and be open about mental health from a young age is extremely important.“We hope that by donating a friendship bench, children at St William’s Catholic Primary School will be encouraged to talk openly to each other and staff about how they’re feeling.”