Future medics from a college in Wigan have recieved offers to further their studies
The successful students have all taken part in Winstanley’s MDV (Medics, Dentists and Vets) programme which includes work placements, personal statement writing workshops, UCAT tests, and talks from external speakers.
Biology teacher, Dave Woods, who co-ordinates the MDV Programme was first to congratulate the successful students commenting: ‘Students have worked extremely hard to get to this point, putting in many hours of work experience, practice interviews and research.
It has been a pleasure to support these young people and we look forward to seeing where the future takes them. Thanks also to Wrightington Wigan and Leigh infirmaries, Wigan and West Lancashire Care Commission Groups, along with Liverpool, Newcastle and Bristol Universities who also support our students in their preparation every year.’
College Principal, Louise Tipping, added ‘The 29 offer holders should be extremely proud of their exceptional achievement. These degree courses are highly competitive, and preparation starts whilst students are still at high school.
Thank you to colleagues for working tirelessly to ensure applicants have had all the preparation necessary There is now just a few weeks more of hard work to ensure they achieve the grades needed to secure their place.