All pupils at the school were given the opportunity to participate in the show and with a cast of 140 supported by another 10 backstage.

And talent is so much in abundance that the lead roles were cast twice with Minnie Grady and Isabella Stevens sharing the role of Roxy, Maya Cleaver and Rosie O’Brien sharing the role of Velma, Chloe Swan and Ava Monaghan sharing the role of Mama and Charlie France and William Hare sharing the role of Billy.

Although planning, casting and some rehearsal were completed last academic year and during the summer holidays, the vast majority of the show has been choreographed, directed and rehearsed since September. Choreographer Jen Stanby said: “With the support of two incredible dance Year 10 captains Molly and Lily, the 18 dance numbers have come together in such a short space of time due to the talent, dedication and resilience of our pupils. I’m so incredibly proud of what they have achieved!”

Student Charlie said: “We have put hours of hard work into our performance and we are really proud of what we have achieved.”

Rosie added: “The whole build-up to the show has been a complete buzz of excitement. Playing the role of Velma is a dream, it’s been extremely fun to explore her personality! Thank you St Peter’s for this amazing opportunity! I’ve made so many life long memories.”

Performances began on Monday (October 14) with an audience of Year 6 pupils from local schools, as part of the school’s transition programme and to inspire the next generation of St Peter’s students to tread the boards. The performance was enjoyed by Year 9 pupils during the school day before opening to the public on Tuesday evening.

Director and head of drama Diane Walsh said: “In a day and age where unfortunately live theatre is inaccessible to people due to costs it’s so important to provide opportunities for young people to experience it.”

Sold out performances were continuing each evening this week before the pupils (and staff) enjoy a well earned rest over the half-term holiday.

Headteacher Andy McGlown said: "Our whole school has really enjoyed the buzz that putting on this production of Chicago has created. We are very proud of our talented pupils in putting on such a challenging piece of musical theatre so successfully. Ably supported by our staff, the large cast and crew has enabled lots of pupils to experience the teamwork of being part of a big show. Well done to everybody!"

