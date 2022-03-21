Cody, aged five, dressed up as his favourie character

GALLERY: Wigan children get dressed up for Red Nose Day

Children in Wigan dress up for Red Nose Day

By Holly Pritchard
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:30 pm

For this year’s Red Nose Day 2022, children across Wigan got involved to help raise money for charity by dressing up in some fantastic costumes and taking part in challenges to show their support.

There was a fun variety of attire ranging from children wearing blue and yellow to show their support for Ukraine to, superheros and we even had someone dress as Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Take a look at our gallery of their superb efforts:

These children wear the blue and yellows colours to show their support for Ukraine

Photo: By Kayleigh Mss

Lottie is impressed to be wearing something red for nursery.

Photo: Louise Caddick

Olivia, aged four, went to school with red hair

Photo: By Sarah Alison Fraser

Mia, aged seven, dressed as an NHS nurse for the superhero day challenge.

Photo: By Sarah Smith

