Gallery: Wigan school pupils brighten up bowling pavilion with their artwork

Children used to go to the bowling green on Forest Fold, Shevington to learn the sport, but the initiative had to be shelved during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has since been revived, with 15 pupils from Millbrook Primary School going to the green every three weeks to learn how to bowl.

At the end of the season, the pupils presented a plaque they had made, featuring pictures of them playing bowls, to members of the bowling club and it was put on display in the pavilion.

They also handed over a bird house, which is hanging on a tree ready to welcome feathered visitors.

Now, Millbrook pupils are busy painting and creating artwork inside the pavilion, adding a splash of colour.

More children will learn how to play bowls at the club this year, while there are also hopes that an open day can be held to introduce more people to the sport.

Pupils from Millbrook Primary School, Shevington, at the bowling pavilion with teachers and members of the bowling club

2 . Wigan school pupils brighten up bowling pavilion with their artwork . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

Pupils from Millbrook Primary School, Shevington, with bowling club members Alec Almond and Andrew Moakes

4 . Wigan school pupils brighten up bowling pavilion with their artwork . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales