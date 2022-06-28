GB and Commonwealth Games Heptathlete, Katie Stainton, with pupils.

GB athlete visits school

Team GB and Commonwealth Games heptathlete Katie Stainton paid a visit to St Bernadette's RC Primary School, Shevington to inspire pupils and help launch their Sports Week. The 27-year-old from Solihull is a member of the acclaimed Birchfield Harriers club and is coached by Kelly Sotherton.

By Michelle Adamson
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 12:30 pm

Staff said the visit had been inspirational for the youngsters

Mrs. Heather Rogerson, PE Lead at St. Bernadette's, said: “It’s wonderful to have an incredible ambassador for Team England like Katie pay us a visit. Sport is more than just physical fitness – it teaches children all about key life skills like working hard and being determined. It’s lifelong learning to help them succeed in life."

GB and Commonwealth Games Heptathlete, Katie Stainton pictured with pupils.

