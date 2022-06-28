GB athlete visits school

1. 38D7EFE2-3A54-4702-A7DF-9A245C3912D3 (1).jpeg

Mrs. Heather Rogerson, PE Lead at St. Bernadette's, said: “It’s wonderful to have an incredible ambassador for Team England like Katie pay us a visit. Sport is more than just physical fitness – it teaches children all about key life skills like working hard and being determined. It’s lifelong learning to help them succeed in life."

Photo: submitted