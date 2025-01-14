Get Ready to level up against hate with TMP College!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you ready for an electrifying gaming experience that’s more than just fun? TMP College and Wigan Borough Community Safety Partnership are teaming up to bring you an exclusive Esports event like no other!

This is your chance to compete, connect, and champion inclusivity in the gaming community.

Date: 03 February 2025Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PMVenue: TMP College, Caroline Street, Wigan, WN3 4EL

What’s in Store?Two lucky participants will walk away with Nintendo Switch consoles—the ultimate gaming prize! But that’s not all. This event is about more than just winning; it’s about gaming for good. Together, we’ll tackle hate and celebrate diversity while fostering a positive, inclusive community.

Level Up Against Hate Event Poster

Play Smart. Win Big.This event is designed to combine the thrill of competition with a powerful message: gaming can bring people together and promote positivity.

Whether you’re a seasoned Esports player or a curious newcomer, you’re invited to join the fun and help us build an epic, supportive gaming environment.

Don’t Miss Out!Spots are limited, so make sure to reserve yours today! Simply scan the QR code on the event flyer or visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/level-up-against-hate-tickets-1097059427279?aff=oddtdtcreator to secure your place.

Tag your squad, bring your A-game, and let’s make this an event to remember!