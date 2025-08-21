Golborne High Class of 2025 Celebrate GCSE Results

We are forever proud of our pupils and it was our absolute pleasure to join them this morning to celebrate an excellent set of results. The work of the team of staff, pupils, parents and carers has led to the success that we have enjoyed with our pupils today.

These results have been achieved through the hard work and maturity that our Year 11 pupils have shown throughout their time at Golborne.

I would like to thank our Year 11 pupils for the contribution they have made to Golborne High School over the last 5 years and for being a pleasure to work with. I would also like to thank the parents and carers of Year 11 class of 2025 for their support.

Now, it is time to for our pupils to progress onto the next stage of their journey with confidence and pride, knowing that they can succeed, whatever challenges life throws at them.