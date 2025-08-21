Golborne High Class of 2025 Celebrate GCSE Results

By David Pennington
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 14:56 BST
Today marks another proud day in the history of Golborne High School. It is the culmination of 5 years of dedication, effort, and unwavering support from everyone involved in guiding our Year 11 pupils through their examinations.

We are forever proud of our pupils and it was our absolute pleasure to join them this morning to celebrate an excellent set of results. The work of the team of staff, pupils, parents and carers has led to the success that we have enjoyed with our pupils today.

These results have been achieved through the hard work and maturity that our Year 11 pupils have shown throughout their time at Golborne.

I would like to thank our Year 11 pupils for the contribution they have made to Golborne High School over the last 5 years and for being a pleasure to work with. I would also like to thank the parents and carers of Year 11 class of 2025 for their support.

Now, it is time to for our pupils to progress onto the next stage of their journey with confidence and pride, knowing that they can succeed, whatever challenges life throws at them.

They will, however, forever be, part of the ‘Golborne Family’. We know that they will be a success in whatever path they choose.

GCSE Results 2025

1. Contributed

GCSE Results 2025 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
GCSE Results 2025

2. Contributed

GCSE Results 2025 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
GCSE Results 2025

3. Contributed

GCSE Results 2025 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
GCSE Results 2025

4. Contributed

GCSE Results 2025 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice