By Charles Graham
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
School proms will be taking place thick and fast in Wigan over the coming weeks and here is another retrospective of farewell parties.

This album features images from Golborne High School-leavers’ events in both 2013 and 2014 and each time held at Holland Hall, Up Holland, which we hope you will enjoy.

1. Golborne High School-leavers' proms in 2013 and 2014

. Photo: STAFF

2. Golborne High School-leavers' ball in 2013

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Golborne High School-leavers' ball in 2013

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Golborne High School-leavers' ball in 2013

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

